Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,000 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 9.1% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 10,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.1% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 242,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 264.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $258,196.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AB stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $871.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.