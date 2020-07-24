Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HSY opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey has a one year low of $109.88 and a one year high of $162.20.

Get Hershey alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.69.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.