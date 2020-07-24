Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Hershey were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 182,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hershey to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.94.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.13.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

