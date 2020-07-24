Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.804 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Hershey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Hershey has a payout ratio of 53.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hershey to earn $6.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

Hershey stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.13. Hershey has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSY. Cfra downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.94.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

