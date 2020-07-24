Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Hercules Capital in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 52.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 27.2% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 13.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

