Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCSG. BidaskClub cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $452.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

