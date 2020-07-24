Head-To-Head Review: First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) & Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Kearny Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Seacoast Bancorp $16.98 million 2.22 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Kearny Financial $250.89 million 2.56 $42.14 million $0.47 16.32

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Seacoast Bancorp and Kearny Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Seacoast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Kearny Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kearny Financial has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.38%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than First Seacoast Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Seacoast Bancorp and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Seacoast Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Kearny Financial 15.82% 3.60% 0.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.3% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Seacoast Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Kearny Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats First Seacoast Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses. The company also provides various lending products comprising one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans, as well as acquisition, development, and land loans. In addition, it offers wealth management services, such as retirement planning, portfolio management, investment and insurance strategies, business retirement plans, and college planning to individuals. The company operates through its main office located in Dover, New Hampshire; and four branch offices situated in Barrington, Durham, Portsmouth, and Rochester, New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, New Hampshire. First Seacoast Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Seacoast Bancorp, MHC.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 15, 2018, it operated a total of 54 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.