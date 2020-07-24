Head to Head Contrast: Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) vs. BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fairfax Financial and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $712.69 million 1.75 $516.34 million N/A N/A BILOXI MARSH LA/SH $20,000.00 272.34 -$3.03 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax Financial and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial N/A 0.95% 0.73% BILOXI MARSH LA/SH -13,800.00% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fairfax Financial and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 BILOXI MARSH LA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats BILOXI MARSH LA/SH on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

About BILOXI MARSH LA/SH

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

