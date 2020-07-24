Head to Head Comparison: Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS) & LTC Properties (OTCMKTS:LTC)

Global Healthcare REIT (OTCMKTS:GBCS) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Global Healthcare REIT has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Healthcare REIT and LTC Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Healthcare REIT $6.93 million 0.67 -$860,000.00 N/A N/A LTC Properties $185.30 million 8.09 $80.53 million $3.08 12.41

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Global Healthcare REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.5% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Global Healthcare REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of LTC Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Healthcare REIT and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Healthcare REIT -12.44% -353.19% -2.17% LTC Properties 66.42% 15.60% 8.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global Healthcare REIT and LTC Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Healthcare REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A LTC Properties 3 2 2 0 1.86

LTC Properties has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.55%. Given LTC Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Global Healthcare REIT.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Global Healthcare REIT on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Healthcare REIT

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (the Company or Global) was organized with the intent of operating as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the purpose of investing in real estate and other assets related to the healthcare industry. Prior to the Company changing its name to Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. on September 30, 2013, the Company was known as Global Casinos, Inc. Global Casinos, Inc. operated two gaming casinos which were split-off and sold on September 30, 2013. Simultaneous with the split-off and sale of the gaming operations, the Company acquired West Paces Ferry Healthcare REIT, Inc. (WPF) in a transaction accounted for as a reverse acquisition whereby WPF was deemed to be the accounting acquirer. The Company intends to make a REIT election under sections 856 through 859 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Such election will be made by the Board of Directors at such time as the Board determines that we qualify as a REIT under applicable provisions of the Internal Revenue Code and that such election is in the best interest of our stockholders. The Company acquires, develops, leases, manages and disposes of healthcare real estate, and provides financing to healthcare providers. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned eleven healthcare properties which are leased to third-party operators under triple-net operating terms.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

