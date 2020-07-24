Head-To-Head Comparison: Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) versus Auris Medical (NYSE:EARS)

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) and Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arcus Biosciences and Auris Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Auris Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 65.94%. Given Arcus Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arcus Biosciences is more favorable than Auris Medical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcus Biosciences and Auris Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences $15.00 million 70.76 -$84.71 million ($1.93) -11.94 Auris Medical N/A N/A -$6.68 million ($2.30) -0.44

Auris Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcus Biosciences. Arcus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auris Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arcus Biosciences and Auris Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences -631.95% -55.90% -45.40% Auris Medical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.7% of Arcus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Auris Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Arcus Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Arcus Biosciences has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auris Medical has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences beats Auris Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial. It is also developing AB154, an anti-T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains antibody, which is in Phase I trial as monotherapy; and AB680, a small-molecule inhibitor of CD73 that is in Phase I healthy volunteer study. The company has a clinical development collaboration agreement with Strata Oncology, Inc. to evaluate AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

