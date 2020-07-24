HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Trading Up 12% on Strong Earnings

Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) were up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $124.38 and last traded at $122.42, approximately 5,341,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,746,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.33.

The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.11.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 21.1% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,185 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 325,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 93.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average is $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

