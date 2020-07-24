Haywood Securities Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective upped by Haywood Securities from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.10 to C$8.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.13.

LUN opened at C$8.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,345.00. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$4.08 and a one year high of C$8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$507.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total value of C$128,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,530,810.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

