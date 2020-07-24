Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Hays (LON:HAS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAS. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective (down from GBX 130 ($1.60)) on shares of Hays in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hays to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 120 ($1.48) in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 92 ($1.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 137.90 ($1.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hays has a 12-month low of GBX 1.18 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 186 ($2.29). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 129.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

