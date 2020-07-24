Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HRVSF. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation from $1.40 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Harvest Health & Recreation from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of HRVSF opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $5.90.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

