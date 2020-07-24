Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halma’s FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Halma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.96. Halma has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

