Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

GNTY stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $301.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $25,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $71,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,628. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $172,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.