Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
GNTY stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $301.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49.
In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $25,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $71,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,628. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $172,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
