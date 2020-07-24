Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Head to Head Contrast

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 18.12% 12.31% 1.35% BancFirst 26.17% 11.42% 1.34%

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and BancFirst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $119.53 million 2.50 $26.28 million $2.25 12.06 BancFirst $473.89 million 2.75 $134.88 million $4.12 9.68

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. BancFirst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Guaranty Bancshares and BancFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 BancFirst 0 2 0 0 2.00

Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.32%. BancFirst has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.41%. Given BancFirst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Guaranty Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of BancFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and BancFirst has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. BancFirst is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

BancFirst beats Guaranty Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. The company also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 30 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; construction, farmland, one-to-four family residence, multifamily residential property, and commercial real estate loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services for financial institutions and governmental units. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, retail brokerage, and other services for individual and corporate customers. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 107 banking locations serving 58 communities in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

