GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and Banco de Chile (OTCMKTS:BCH) Head to Head Analysis

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR alerts:

This table compares GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR N/A N/A N/A Banco de Chile 22.30% 17.75% 1.56%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR and Banco de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco de Chile 0 1 2 0 2.67

Banco de Chile has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.61%. Given Banco de Chile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Banco de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR and Banco de Chile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR $8.68 billion 1.15 $1.67 billion N/A N/A Banco de Chile $3.67 billion 2.57 $802.98 million $1.56 11.94

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Chile.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. It offers deposits, which include demand deposits, term deposits, money market accounts, and investment funds; and credit products comprising credit cards, car loans, payroll loans, and mortgages. The company also provides services for banking, brokerage, warehousing, leasing, and factoring services, as well as Internet banking, mobile banking, and call center services. In addition, it engages in long term savings, insurance, and international banking businesses. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,148 branches, 7,911 ATMs, 26,131 correspondents, and 165,441 point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, Mexico.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing. The company also provides commercial loans, such as factoring and leasing; trade finance services; liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, and derivative contracts; capital market services; cash management and non-lending services that include payroll, payment, and collection services, as well as treasury, financial advisory, and risk management products. In addition, it offers financial services, such as securities brokerage, mutual funds management, investment banking, insurance brokerage, and securitization services. The company serves customers in individuals; small and medium enterprises; and wholesale customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 399 branches comprising 253 branches under the Banco de Chile brand name, 41 branches under the Banco Edwards Citi brand name, and 105 branches under the Banco CrediChile brand name, as well as 1,464 automatic teller machines. Banco de Chile was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO FINANCIER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.