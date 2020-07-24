Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GRPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Groupon from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Groupon from $58.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Groupon from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of GRPN opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Groupon has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $71.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The coupon company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.37. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $374.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Groupon will post -7.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $5,392,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,617,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,224.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 83.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 26,511 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

