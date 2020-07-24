Group 1 Automotive Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,041 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,270% compared to the average volume of 76 put options.

GPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

GPI opened at $84.43 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.22.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.34. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.