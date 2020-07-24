Gregory Kenneth Kulla Sells 5,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Gregory Kenneth Kulla sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$77,500.00.
Shares of TSE FR opened at C$17.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$18.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.18.
First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.57 million. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.
Featured Story: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.