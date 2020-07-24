Gregory Kenneth Kulla Sells 5,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Gregory Kenneth Kulla sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.50, for a total value of C$77,500.00.

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$17.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$18.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.18.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.57 million. Analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

