Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Sells $138,633.24 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $138,633.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,081.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aaron Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $145,080.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. Greenlane Holdings has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNLN. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Greenlane from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Greenlane in a report on Monday, June 8th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Greenlane by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Greenlane by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 5.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

