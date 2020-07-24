Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million.

GSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Thomas J. Carlson purchased 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,228.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $4,060. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

