Granite Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,087 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The stock has a market cap of $198.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

