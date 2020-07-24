Granite Investment Advisors LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Gartner by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 120,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Gartner by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59,179 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Gartner by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of IT stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $171.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.97.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $307,305.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.