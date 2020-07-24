Granite Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,683 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.4% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $2,928,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at $138,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.