Granite Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,644 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.8% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $258.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

