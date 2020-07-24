Granite Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,559 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 262.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.90.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,464 shares of company stock valued at $15,069,109 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $232.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

