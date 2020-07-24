Granite Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $311,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Teradyne by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000.

NYSE:TER opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $90.70.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

