Granite Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $1,201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $2,422,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tesla by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Tesla by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 18,507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total value of $1,571,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,513.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $295.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 788.06 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,794.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,170.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $793.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $822.67.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

