Granite Investment Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,955,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 80,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $189.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $192.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Bank of America increased their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.06.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.