Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

NYSE KMI opened at $14.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

