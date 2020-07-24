Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,516.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,068.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,461.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,370.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,572.02.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

