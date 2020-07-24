Granite Investment Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.67. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

