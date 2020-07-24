Granite Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 83,467 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $141,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,166 shares in the company, valued at $70,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $159,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $53,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,045 shares of company stock worth $3,310,684. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

