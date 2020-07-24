Granite Investment Advisors LLC Buys 90 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,301,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,692.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $2,511,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,241,054. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut Align Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.29.

Shares of ALGN opened at $299.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.01. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $326.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.03 and a 200-day moving average of $239.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $352.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.50 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 92.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

