Granite Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $139,000. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $110,554.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,132.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick bought 3,786 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LEVI opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

