Granite Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,676,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,323,000 after buying an additional 310,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,984,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $109,436,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,127. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $205.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $359.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.41.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

