Granite Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Masco by 27.7% during the second quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 229,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Masco by 2.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 420,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 3.7% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 61.2% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Masco by 72.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 725,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,440,000 after acquiring an additional 305,263 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of MAS stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $55.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. Masco’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $278,026.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.21.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.