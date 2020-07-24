GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $4.15 Average PT from Analysts

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.15.

Several research firms recently commented on GPRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their price target on GoPro from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. GoPro has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $818.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.46.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,894,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GoPro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,946,000 after purchasing an additional 148,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GoPro by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 401,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 159,361 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

