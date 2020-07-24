Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €94.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($105.62) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.50 ($121.91).

FRA MRK opened at €113.00 ($126.97) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €106.39 and a 200 day moving average of €106.69. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($129.21).

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

