Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €94.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($105.62) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.50 ($121.91).

FRA MRK opened at €113.00 ($126.97) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €106.39 and a 200 day moving average of €106.69. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($86.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($129.21).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

