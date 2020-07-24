Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.75. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Golden Star Resources traded as high as C$4.74 and last traded at C$4.69, with a volume of 25776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $523.07 million and a P/E ratio of -7.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.76.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$90.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

