Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Star Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Golden Star Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GSS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $4.70) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.44 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.41.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

