Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.19). Golar LNG posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $117.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.58 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 60.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth about $78,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLNG stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

