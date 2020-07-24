Globe Life (GL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Globe Life (NYSE: GL):

7/23/2020 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2020 – Globe Life was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $79.00.

7/23/2020 – Globe Life had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/6/2020 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Globe Life had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $77.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Globe Life was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globe Life’s niche market focus, strength at distribution channels and strong operating fundamentals should drive long-term growth. Improved life premiums at American Income are driving growth in agent retention and sales activities. Solid premiums at Liberty National and consistent operations at Globe Life are also driving the company’s revenues. The company remains focused on expanding margins instead of increasing sales as a percentage of premiums. The company has also been generating free cash flow consistently. Robust capital position enables effective capital deployment. Shares of Globe Life have underperformed the industry in a year. Also, expenses have increased over the years. For 2020, the company estimates administrative expenses to be up around 5%. Also, high debt level along with low times interest earned concerns.”

6/5/2020 – Globe Life is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $80.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.10. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,349,000 after purchasing an additional 488,007 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Globe Life by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,028,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,984,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,649,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,522,000 after buying an additional 39,068 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Globe Life by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after buying an additional 505,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Globe Life by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,371,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after buying an additional 217,962 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

