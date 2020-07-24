Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Trimmed by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 237.4% during the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 198,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $3,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.