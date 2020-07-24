GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90 (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON GCP opened at GBX 116.40 ($1.43) on Friday. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 76.50 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.80 ($1.66). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 434.82 and a quick ratio of 434.82. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.76.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

