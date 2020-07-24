Gavin Rochussen Sells 101,400 Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Gavin Rochussen sold 101,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.02), for a total transaction of £495,846 ($610,196.90).

Shares of LON:POLR opened at GBX 506 ($6.23) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $498.15 million and a PE ratio of 12.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 485.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 468.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.23. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.84 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 614.92 ($7.57).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $8.00. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POLR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 620 ($7.63) to GBX 670 ($8.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

