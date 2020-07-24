Gary Brown Buys 24,024 Shares of Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG) Stock

Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG) insider Gary Brown acquired 24,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £240.24 ($295.64).

LON DTG opened at GBX 718.50 ($8.84) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 821.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,038.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24. Dart Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 8.15 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,950 ($24.00).

DTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dart Group in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dart Group from GBX 1,570 ($19.32) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th.

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

