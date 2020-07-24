FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pacira Biosciences Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.17. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PCRX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,692.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $59.93.

In other news, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $39,982.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $682,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.